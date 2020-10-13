Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $97.22, with a volume of 3111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,530. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

