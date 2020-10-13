Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results on e-commerce growth and gradual store re-openings. However, the coronavirus did impact the company’s performance with top and bottom line declining year over year. Management warned that the on-going crisis will continue to hurt results in second half. Soft traffic, heightened promotional environment and uncertainty related to consumer shopping dynamic remain woes. It anticipates revenues to fall 20-25% in the back half of 2020. Nonetheless, the company is progressing well with its multi-year transformation plan. It is focused on strengthening its brand through enhanced customer connections, effective innovations and strict go-to-market process.”

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 417,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.