UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $333.00. 149,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

