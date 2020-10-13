Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

