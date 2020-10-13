USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches Market Capitalization of $626,423.63 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $626,423.63 and $1,194.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,377.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.01 or 0.02206069 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00609660 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003719 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,054 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.