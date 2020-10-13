Valor Token (VALOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89,796.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.06 million and $89,796.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.03 or 0.04842955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

