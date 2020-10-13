VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 6,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

About VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

