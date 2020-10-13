VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.73% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

