VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.47 and last traded at $105.46. 795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 411.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

