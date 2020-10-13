VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:YMLP) shares fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.85. 31,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

