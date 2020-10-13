Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $251.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

