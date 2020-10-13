Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,333 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

