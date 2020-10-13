Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

