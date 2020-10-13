Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 329,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,907,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

