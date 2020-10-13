Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 13.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 292,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,907,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

