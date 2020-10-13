Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.02. 45,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

