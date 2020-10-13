Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 490,188 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.