Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,276,000 after buying an additional 586,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

