Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 172,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,396. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

