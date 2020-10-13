Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $322.12. The stock had a trading volume of 127,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.44 and its 200-day moving average is $286.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

