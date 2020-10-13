Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

