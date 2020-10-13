Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $981.93 million, a PE ratio of -2,098.00 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.