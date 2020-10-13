Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Recer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Veritex by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 891,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 855,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 575,253 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 433,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 162,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

