Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 114,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

