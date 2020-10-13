Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,394.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.03326507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.02204741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00437144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01100796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00618544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,932,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.