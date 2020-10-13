ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit