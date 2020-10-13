ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

