VIBE (VIBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184,468.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $184,468.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.04846934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

