ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

VRAY stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1,020.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 107,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 44.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

