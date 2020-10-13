Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

VKTX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit