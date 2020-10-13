Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

VKTX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

