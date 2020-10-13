Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

