Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is expected to gain traction from the current market volatility. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. It has been witnessing growth in both its customer and non-customer market making businesses. Consistent operating performance of Market Making is impressive. The company’s Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, which diversified its revenues and leveraged its core technology. Its balance sheet strength enables it to deploy capital via dividends. However, its rising operating expenses weighs on its bottom line. Rising level of leverage is another concern. Its second-quarter 2020 earnings benefited from the market volatility amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.23.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 188,733 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

