Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.79. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

