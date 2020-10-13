Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

NYSE:V traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.19. The company had a trading volume of 286,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

