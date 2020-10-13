Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €23.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of WAC opened at €18.37 ($21.61) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a twelve month high of €18.40 ($21.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

