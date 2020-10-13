Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €23.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.60 ($21.88).

Shares of WAC opened at €18.37 ($21.61) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a twelve month high of €18.40 ($21.65). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

