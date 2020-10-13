Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of WDR opened at $16.70 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

