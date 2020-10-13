Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €35.38 ($41.62) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.78.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

