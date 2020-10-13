Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €35.38 ($41.62) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($114.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.78.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

