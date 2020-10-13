Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.97.

NYSE:W opened at $293.99 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.18. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,618 shares of company stock valued at $72,219,085. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

