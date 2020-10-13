Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $31.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,508,473. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 467.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 121,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 99,791 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 970,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 202,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.