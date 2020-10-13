Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FIBK stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

