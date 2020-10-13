Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WELL traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 40,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,750. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

