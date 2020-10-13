Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WLK opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

