XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

XFLT stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

