YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Sundip Chahal Sells 25,000 Shares

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Sundip Chahal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £231,250 ($302,129.61).

Shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) stock remained flat at $GBX 930 ($12.15) during trading on Tuesday. 74,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 885.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 768.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.28 million and a P/E ratio of 65.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. YouGov plc (YOU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on YouGov plc (YOU.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov plc (YOU.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

