Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

PSTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,628. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 49,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $411,962.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,863,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 348,787 shares of company stock worth $3,309,550. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

