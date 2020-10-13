Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.40 Million

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $28.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $27.53 million. Vericel reported sales of $30.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $119.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.28 million to $122.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.95 million, with estimates ranging from $156.27 million to $185.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vericel by 60.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.93 million, a PE ratio of -2,098.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

