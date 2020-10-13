Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of NextDecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

