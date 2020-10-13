Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. Solid contribution from acquisitions, a continued spike in subscription revenues and strong spending on political advertisements are major drivers. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid its top line in 2020. Markedly, TEGNA expects subscription revenues to be up at mid-twenties percentage and political revenues to contribute at least $370 million for the full year. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Further, TEGNA expects coronavirus-led shutdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines to persistently drain non-political advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TGNA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 32,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

