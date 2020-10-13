Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Univar (NYSE:UNVR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Weaker industrial production growth and sustained weakness in global industrial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting its results. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the pandemic is likely to exert pressure through the balance of 2020. The company also faces challenges from a weak Canadian energy market due to reduced transportation activities. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist in the near term. Commodity chemical price deflation is another matter of concern. Univar faces headwind from lower pricing in certain bulk commodities. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. Univar has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Univar during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

