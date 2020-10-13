Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

