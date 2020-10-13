Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $1.97 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

